Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 03.07.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is forming another descending wave. Possibly, today the pair may break 1.1222 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 1.1180. After that, the instrument may correct to test 1.1222 from below and then start another decline to reach 1.1144.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is forming another descending wave towards 1.2410. Possibly, the pair may correct towards 1.2466 and then resume trading downwards to break 1.2363 and then continue falling inside the downtrend with the target at 1.2317.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still trading downwards to reach 69.96. After that, the instrument may resume growing towards 70.50, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 72.00; if to the downside at 0.9490 – resume trading inside the downtrend to reach 68.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating around 107.46 without any particular direction. If later the price breaks this range to the upside at 107.75, the market may start a new growth with the target at 108.20; if to the downside at 107.20 – resume trading downwards to reach 106.60.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is forming another ascending wave towards 0.9494. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.9455 and then resume trading upwards with the predicted target at 0.9555.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6902. If later the price breaks this range to the upside at 0.6940, the market may form another ascending structure with the target at 0.6990 or even 0.7000; if to the downside at 0.6900 – resume trading downwards to reach 0.6880 or even 0.6788.





BRENT

Brent is forming one more ascending wave towards 43.40. Later, the market may fall to reach 42.40 and then start another growth to return to 43.40 or even continue the uptrend with the target at 45.20.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1770.00. Today, the pair may test 1768.20 from above and then resume trading upwards to reach 1793.00 or even 1800.00.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending impulse at 9000.00, BTCUSD is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 8700.00 and then start a new correction to reach 9200.00. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 8000.00.





S&P 500

After completing the ascending wave at 3160.6, the Index is expected to correct towards 3076.0. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 3125.0.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.