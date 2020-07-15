Firm Raises Target Price on Gold Company that Shows ‘Strong Focus on Accretive Acquisitions’

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 07/14/2020

H.C. Wainwright & Co. raises GoldMining’s target price after increasing its long-term gold price forecast.

In a July 13 research note, analyst Heiko Ihle reported that H.C. Wainwright & Co. increased its target price on GoldMining Inc. (GOLD:TSX; GLDLF:OTCQX) to CA$7 per share from CA$6.50 after upwardly revising its precious metals price forecasts. GoldMining’s current share price is about CA$2.26.

Based on macroeconomic improvements in the market, H.C. Wainwright increased its long-term gold price projection to $1,700 per ounce ($1,700/oz) from $1,575/oz and its silver price forecast to $18/oz from $17.50/oz. These estimates are below the current spot prices for gold at $1,800/oz and silver at $18.70/oz, Ihle pointed out, “as we acknowledge the possibility for short and midterm metal price fluctuations.”

Also, Ihle highlighted that GoldMining is “boosting [its] global resource base through meaningful acquisitions.” Most recently, the junior resource company purchased the Almaden gold project in Idaho and quickly thereafter, in June, announced a resource estimate for it.

It “outlined Almaden’s near surface characteristics, which could facilitate favorable economics given the reduced need for resource conversion infill drilling programs,” Ihle noted.

Before preparing a preliminary economic assessment of Almaden, however, the Vancouver mining firm intends to conduct metallurgical and other work assessing various processing scenarios.

Ihle noted, “Following the recent creation of its new gold streaming and royalty subsidiary, GoldMIning could benefit from a re-rating as royalty companies tend to trade at a premium to producing or exploration firms.” H.C. Wainwright rates GoldMining a Buy.

