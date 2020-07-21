21 Jul

Financial Market Sentiment Has Been Improved

July 21, 2020

by JustForex

The greenback has been declining against a basket of world currencies. The dollar index (#DX) has updated local lows. Investors’ sentiment has been improved after Oxford University and some US pharmaceutical companies reported significant advances in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. These events have strengthened the demand for risky assets.

EU leaders have agreed on a plan and budget for economic recovery in the region, which has been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. Today, financial market participants will assess the report on retail sales in Canada and API weekly crude stock.

The “black gold” prices have been growing again. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $42.00 mark per barrel.

Market indicators

Yesterday, there were purchases in the US stock market: #SPY (+0.81%), #DIA (+0.03%), #QQQ (+2.84%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield continues to consolidate. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.61-0.62%.

The news feed for 2020.07.21:
  • – Statistics on retail sales in Canada at 15:30 (GMT+3:00).

