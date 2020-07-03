03 Jul

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 03.07.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

July 3, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after reaching 23.6% fibo, Bitcoin has rebounded from it. In the future, the pair may continue falling towards 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 7907.00 and 7150.00 respectively. However, the correction that has been taking place for more than a month creates an impression that bulls are saving strengths before pushing the price towards the high at 10368.40 and then the fractal high at 10505.60..

BTCUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the H1 chart, the divergence on MACD has finished the local rising movement; tight now, the pair is forming a new descending impulse towards the low at 8814.20. after breaking it, the instrument may continue falling to reach the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 8628.10 and 8514.10 respectively. The resistance is the high at 9301.40.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





BITCOIN
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, Ethereum is still correcting to the downside and has already tested 23.6% fibo at 214.90. A local rebound may be just a correction to the upside. Later, the pair may continue trading downwards to reach 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 191.00 and 171.60 respectively. The resistance remains at the high at 253.47.

ETHUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the current ascending correction, which has already reached 50l.0% fibo and may yet continue towards 61.8% fibo at 236.35. If the price breaks the low at 215.90, the instrument may complete the correction and resume the mid-term downtrend.

ETHEREUM

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Cryptocurrencies Financial News
Week in review: Is volatility here to stay? Jul 3, 2020 - By Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst, ForexTime - Investors entered the trading week adopting a cautious stance as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 10 million, with the death toll topping 500,000. Markets displayed sensitivity to Covid-19 fears during the early…
Stocks, Oil: See How Elliott Waves Help You Avoid “Getting Married to the Trend” Jul 2, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Most investors make the mistake of linearly extrapolating a financial trend into the future, especially at junctures when that trend is near a turn. In everyday terms, it's called "getting married to the trend." Here's…
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas Jul 2, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz claimed last week that the Kingdom will be the world's biggest hydrocarbon producer "even" in 2050. "I can assure that Saudi Arabia will not only be the last producer, but Saudi…