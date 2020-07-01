01 Jul

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 01.07.2020 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

July 1, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The H4 chart shows a new descending correction after the divergence on MACD. By now, GBPUSD has already reached 38.2% fibo. The local convergence is pushing the pair upwards for a short-term pullback. After completing the pullback, the market may resume falling towards 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 1.2111 and 1.1946 respectively. The resistance is the high at 1.2813.

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows the first rising impulse within a short-term correction, which has already reached 23.6% fibo. Later, it may continue moving towards 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 1.2466 and 1.2532 respectively. If the price breaks the support at 1.2252, the instrument may continue the mid-term downtrend.

GBPUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after completing the descending wave at 50.0% fibo, EURJPY is finishing the ascending correction. The next descending impulse may be heading towards 61.8% fibo at 118.79. After finishing the pullback, the instrument may start a new rising wave towards the mid-term 50.0% fibo at 125.94 but only after breaking the high at 124.43.

EURJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the correctional uptrend. After reaching 38.2% fibo, the correction may continue towards 50.0% fibo at 121.86. However, the local divergence may indicate that the correction may slow down and be over soon. If the price breaks the low at 119.31, it may resume the descending tendency.

EURJPY_H1

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

