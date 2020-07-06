06 Jul

EURUSD Analysis: Slowing euro-zone business activity contraction bullish for EURUSD

July 6, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Slowing euro-zone business activity contraction bullish for EURUSD

Euro-zone’s business activity contraction slowed in June: the PMI Composite index rebounded for a second successive month to 48.5 from 31.9 in May, when an increase to 47.3 was expected. Readings above 50.0 indicate industry expansion, below indicate contraction. This is bullish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.1317
Stop loss Below 1.1268

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

