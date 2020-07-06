EURUSD Analysis: Slowing euro-zone business activity contraction bullish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Slowing euro-zone business activity contraction bullish for EURUSD
Euro-zone’s business activity contraction slowed in June: the PMI Composite index rebounded for a second successive month to 48.5 from 31.9 in May, when an increase to 47.3 was expected. Readings above 50.0 indicate industry expansion, below indicate contraction. This is bullish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.1317
|Stop loss
|Below 1.1268
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter