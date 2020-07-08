08 Jul

Dollar net short bets increase reversed on positive US reports

July 8, 2020

By IFCMarkets

US dollar bearish bets declined to $13.89 billion from $16.93 against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to June 30 and released on Monday July 6. The change in net short dollar bets was mainly the result of significant increase in Pound bearish bets and decrease in bullish bets on yen and euro as German import prices recovery was slower than anticipated in May. The Pound, Canadian and Australian dollars maintained net short positions against the dollar. The bearish dollar bets fell as US Census Bureau reported durable goods orders rose above expected 15.8% over month in May and consumer spending climbed to a record 8.2% after tumbling in April. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans’ comment the US economy may require more monetary stimulus didn’t result in increase in dollar bearish bets.

 

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

June 30 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bearish negative -1512 26
AUD bearish positive -201 132
EUR bullish positive 13893 -2943
GBP bearish positive -1626 -178
CHF bullish positive 572 381
JPY bullish positive 2763 -460
Total 13889

 

commitment of traders net long short
commitment of traders weekly change
market sentiment ratio long short positions

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.

