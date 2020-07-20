Dollar net short bets increase accelerated on mixed US reports

By IFCMarkets

US dollar bearish bets increase quadrupled with total net shorts reaching $16.6 billion from $14.48 against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to July 14 and released on Friday July 17. The increase in net short dollar bets resulted mainly from significant increase in bullish bets on Swiss franc and euro as the index for German prices wholesalers charge for goods rose in June and the industrial production recovery accelerated both in France and Italy. The Pound and Canadian dollar maintained net short positions against the dollar, while Australian dollar left the trio of major currencies with net short positions against the greenback. The bearish dollar bets rose again despite US Labor Department report 1.3 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits when 1.4 new applications were expected in the prior week, while the federal budget deficit more than doubled in June.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate July 14 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change CAD bearish positive -1453 -217 AUD bullish positive 296 345 EUR bullish positive 15808 1209 GBP bearish positive -1066 220 CHF bullish positive 939 438 JPY bullish positive 2136 182 Total 16660

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

