27 Jul

Dollar Index Has Updated Annual Lows

July 27, 2020

by JustForex

The greenback continues to lose ground against a basket of world currencies. Dollar index (#DX) has updated its annual lows. Financial market participants expect the Fed meeting this week. Experts agree that the regulator will keep interest rates unchanged. At the same time, the Central Bank may signal an increase in economic stimulus.

Investors are still concerned about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economy. The number of people infected in the world has exceeded 16 million. The demand for safe assets is quite high amid further escalation of the conflict between Washington and Beijing. Gold prices have reached historic highs. Today we expect important economic reports from the US.

Oil quotes are consolidating. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $41.40 mark per barrel.

Market indicators

On Friday, there were sales in the US stock market: #SPY (-0.64%), #DIA (-0.75%), #QQQ (-0.95%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield has declined. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.57-0.58%.

The news feed for 2020.07.27:
  • – Report durable goods orders in the US at 15:30 (GMT+3:00).

