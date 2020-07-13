Dollar bearish bets ticked up despite surprisingly strong jobs report

By IFCMarkets

US dollar net short bets declined to $14.48 billion from $13.89 against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to July 7 and released on Friday July 10. The change in net short dollar bets resulted from significant decrease in bearish bets on Canadian dollar, British Pound and increase in bullish bets on euro, which outweighed a marked decrease in yen bullish bets. The Pound, Canadian and Australian dollars maintained net short positions against the dollar. The bearish dollar bets rose again despite US Labor Department data showed that the US added back 4.8 million jobs in June when a gain of 3.7 million jobs was expected, and Institute of Supply Management report its manufacturing purchasing managers index climbed to 52.6 from 43.1 in May. Readings above 50 indicate an expansion in economic activity. Bullish euro view was supported by sharp easing in euro-zone’s business activity contraction in June according to final services PMI reading.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate July 07 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change CAD bearish positive -1236 275 AUD bearish positive -48 153 EUR bullish positive 14599 706 GBP bearish positive -1287 339 CHF bullish positive 501 -71 JPY bullish positive 1954 -809 Total 14483

