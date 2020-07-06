06 Jul

Currency Majors Are Consolidating. Investors Expect US Economic Releases

July 6, 2020

by JustForex

Greenback shows multidirectional dynamics relative to a basket of world currencies. The dollar index (#DX) is consolidating in the range of 96.85-97.30. Financial market participants are increasingly concerned about new outbreaks of coronavirus cases. The number of infected around the world has reached 11.5 million.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that it would take several years for the EU to return to the pre-crisis level after the COVID-19 epidemic. Today, investors will be focused on the ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for the US from June. It is expected that the indicator will accelerate from 45.4 to 50.1.

Purchases prevail in the black gold market. Currently, the WTI crude oil futures are testing the $40.85 per barrel mark.

Market indicators

On Friday, US stock markets were closed due to the holiday.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The 10-year US government bonds yield has shifted to growth. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.68-0.69%.

The news feed on 2020.07.06:
  • – The index of business activity in the UK construction sector at 11:30 (GMT+3:00);
  • – ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI of the USA at 17:00 (GMT+3:00).

by JustForex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Prepare for the global impact of US COVID-19 resurgence Jul 6, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Recently, the US has suffered a series of COVID-19 surges. The escalation won’t stay in America. It is likely to cause collateral damage worldwide.   In early June, U.S. states began to exit from the lockdown…
Stocks, Oil: See How Elliott Waves Help You Avoid “Getting Married to the Trend” Jul 2, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Most investors make the mistake of linearly extrapolating a financial trend into the future, especially at junctures when that trend is near a turn. In everyday terms, it's called "getting married to the trend." Here's…
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas Jul 2, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz claimed last week that the Kingdom will be the world's biggest hydrocarbon producer "even" in 2050. "I can assure that Saudi Arabia will not only be the last producer, but Saudi…