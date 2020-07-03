COTTON Analysis: Lower cotton supply estimate bullish for #C-COTTON

By IFCMarkets
Lower cotton supply estimate bullish for #C-COTTON
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) June acreage report on Tuesday showed a planted area estimate of 12.2 million acres for all cotton in 2020, down 11% from last year. And traders are closely watching for weather updates as Texas, the highest cotton-producing state, continues to be hot and dry. Lower supply estimates are bullish for cotton price. On the other hand improving weather in US cotton growing states is a downside risk for cotton.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(50)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 62.84
|Stop loss
|Below 58.46
