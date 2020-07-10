COFFEE Analysis: Lower coffee demand bearish for coffee price

By IFCMarkets
Lower coffee demand bearish for coffee price
The International Coffee Organization (ICO) estimates world exports at 10.49 million bags in June, 14.6% lower than in May 2019. And imports by ICO importing Members and the United States reached 64.22 million bags in the first half of coffee year 2019/20 (Oct/19 to March/20), 3.7% lower than in October 2018 to March 2019. The ICO reported also its composite indicator decreased by 5.2% to an average of 99.05 US cents/lb in June 2020, which is the third consecutive month of decrease. Lower demand as indicated by falling shipments is bearish for coffee.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 97.88
|Stop loss
|Above 102.77
