COCOA Analysis: Lower rainfall in Ivory Coast bullish for #C-COCOA

July 23, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Lower rainfall in Ivory Coast bullish for #C-COCOA

Rainfall in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa growing regions were below average last week. Rainfall in the western region Soubre totaled around 3.4 millimetres (mm) last week, 21 mm below the five-year average, which was the case also in other western and central regions. And rainfall was also below average in the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the good quality of its cocoa beans. Ivory Coast is the top cocoa producing country in the world. Lower than average rainfall is bullish for cocoa price. On the other hand Barry Callebaut, the world’s biggest chocolate maker, revised its estimate of previously expected 85,000 ton deficit for global cocoa bean production for 2019/20 to a 6,000 ton surplus. An expected global surplus of cocoa is a downside risk for cocoa price.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 2247
Stop loss Below 2109

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

