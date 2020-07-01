01 Jul

COCOA Analysis: Lower demand expectations bearish for #C-COCOA

July 1, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Chocolate global consumption has suffered from shutdowns since coronavirus outbreak. The International Monetary Fund lowered its outlook for the world economy couple of days ago. This is bad news for cocoa consumption, which is positively correlated with gross domestic product. In the year ended June 14, US sales of candy chocolate at traditional retail outlets fell 1.9% from a year earlier, according to IRI, a Chicago-based market researcher. Expectations of lower demand are bearish for cocoa.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(50) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 2169
Stop loss Above 2385

