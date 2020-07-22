Blackrock Hits Bigly Silver in Nevada

By The Gold Report

Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports 07/21/2020

Bob Moriarty discusses the company’s off-the-charts drill results at its Nevada silver project.

Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC:TSX.V; BKRRF:OTCMKTS) announced the first drill results from their latest program at their 100% controlled Tonopah West silver project in Nevada.

Hole TW20-001 showed two massive silver intercepts. The highest grade was the 2,198 g/t Ag over 3.04 meters.

Another layer that was the actual target of the drill hole reported 29 meters of 965 g/t Ag where it intersected the Victor silver vein.

No wonder the shares were up 102% on the day.

The company has about 20 million warrants outstanding with an average exercise price of $0.25 and some warrants can be forced so the company can count on having another $5 million brought it.

It might be time to change the name of the company from Blackrock Gold to Blackrock Silver because they just brought the Tonopah silver district back to life in a bigly way.

Blackrock is an advertiser. I have participated in several private placements so naturally I am biased. Their website is pretty good and presentation excellent.

Blackrock Gold Corp

BRC-V $0.87 (Jul 20, 2020)

BKRRF-OTCBB 69.4 million shares

Blackrock Gold website

Bob Moriarty

President: 321gold

Archives

321gold

Bob Moriarty founded 321gold.com, with his late wife, Barbara Moriarty, more than 16 years ago. They later added 321energy.com to cover oil, natural gas, gasoline, coal, solar, wind and nuclear energy. Both sites feature articles, editorial opinions, pricing figures and updates on current events affecting both sectors. Previously, Moriarty was a Marine F-4B and O-1 pilot with more than 832 missions in Vietnam. He holds 14 international aviation records.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Bob Moriarty: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: Blackrock Gold. Blackrock Gold is an advertiser on 321 Gold. I determined which companies would be included in this article based on my research and understanding of the sector.

2) The following companies mentioned are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

( Companies Mentioned: BRC:TSX.V; BKRRF:OTCMKTS,

)