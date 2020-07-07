07 Jul

AUDUSD Analysis: Better Australian economic data bullish for AUDUSD

July 7, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Better Australian economic data bullish for AUDUSD

Australia’s economic data in the last couple of weeks were positive on balance: the trade surplus rose to A$8.03 billion from 7.83 billion in April, and retail sales increase continued – 16.9% in May after 16.3% in April. And consumer prices recorded an uptick after decline in May – the Melbourne Institute (MI) inflation gauge rose 0.6% over month in June after 1.2% decline in May. However services sector contraction continued in June – the Australian Industry Group (AIG) service index ticked down to 31.5 from 31.6 in May. Readings below 50.0 indicate contraction. Improving data are bullish for AUDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6997
Stop loss Below 0.6832

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
The Big Short #2 – World Pushes Credit/Investments Into Risk Again, Part I Jul 6, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - One thing is very certain right now – we live in very interesting times.  As the world rushes head-first into the 21st Century, it appears one of the most pressing issues before all of us is to…
Rethinking the boundaries between economic life and coronavirus death Jul 6, 2020 - By Carolyn Prouse, Queen's University, Ontario; Beverley Mullings, Queen's University, Ontario; Dairon Luis Morejon Perez, Queen's University, Ontario, and Shannon Clarke, Queen's University, Ontario As governments around the world begin to reopen their borders, it’s clear that efforts to revive…
Prepare for the global impact of US COVID-19 resurgence Jul 6, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Recently, the US has suffered a series of COVID-19 surges. The escalation won’t stay in America. It is likely to cause collateral damage worldwide.   In early June, U.S. states began to exit from the lockdown…