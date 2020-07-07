AUDUSD Analysis: Better Australian economic data bullish for AUDUSD

By IFCMarkets
Better Australian economic data bullish for AUDUSD
Australia’s economic data in the last couple of weeks were positive on balance: the trade surplus rose to A$8.03 billion from 7.83 billion in April, and retail sales increase continued – 16.9% in May after 16.3% in April. And consumer prices recorded an uptick after decline in May – the Melbourne Institute (MI) inflation gauge rose 0.6% over month in June after 1.2% decline in May. However services sector contraction continued in June – the Australian Industry Group (AIG) service index ticked down to 31.5 from 31.6 in May. Readings below 50.0 indicate contraction. Improving data are bullish for AUDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.6997
|Stop loss
|Below 0.6832
