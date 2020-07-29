Angela Miles based at the CBOE in Chicago talks Gold & Silver

We recently talked with Angela Miles based at the CBOE in Chicago to talk Gold & Silver.
Gold has been in a bull market for a year and Silver has popped in the past week and what to expect next explained in detail in this report.
Learn why we believe Silver and Gold will continue to move up – watch this clip!
