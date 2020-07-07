Analyst Provides a Glimpse into Gold Explorer’s Upcoming PEA

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 07/06/2020

A potential mining scenario for Troilus Gold’s gold-copper project is presented in a PI Financial report.

In an April 22 research note, analyst Philip Ker reported that PI Financial updated its model on Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTCQB) to account for the envisioned operating scenario and upcoming preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on its Troilus gold project.

Ker first recapped results of all drilling done on the project. The most recent drill results, he noted, from the Southwest zone suggest potential to expand the Troilus project resource beyond the current estimates of 4.71 million ounces (4.71 Moz) of gold equivalent (Au eq) in the Indicated category and 1.76 Moz of Au eq in the Inferred.

Previous drilling, done in 2018 and 2019, extended the mineralization in the J zone (J4-J5 pits) and the Z87 pit to a vertical depth of about 500 meters. Expansion drilling around the Z87 pit led to the discovery of Z87 South and the delineation of Southwest.

The analyst next delivered the highlights of PI Financial’s newly conceived mining scenario at Troilus. It incorporates an open-pit operation with a 16-year mine life. The project would produce 158,000 ounces of Au eq per year, or 2.5 Moz of Au eq over the life of mine, assuming recovery rates of 93% for gold and 85% for copper and mill throughput of 20,000 tons per day.

Costs are estimated at US$225 million in initial capex and $96 million in sustaining capital. “We highlight current infrastructure lends to derisking efforts and is likely to reduce upfront capex and project development timeline,” Ker commented.

Assuming a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce, the resulting Troilus project economics would be an estimated $200 million net present value at an 8% discount.

Ker also wrote that “given the modest production profile, favorable operating jurisdiction and attractive forex rates, we see the Troilus project emerging as a viable bolt-on asset for a producer as an acquisition target.”

PI Financial has a Buy rating and a CA$1.55 per share target price on Troilus Gold, whose current share price is about CA$1.11.

