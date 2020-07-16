Analyst Has Outperform Rating on Company with ‘World Class Development Project Offering Exposure to Silver’

By The Gold Report – Source: Streetwise Reports 07/15/2020

This Raymond James report discusses why the firm believes MAG Silver “is one of the better options for investors looking for exposure to silver.”

In a July 9 research report, analyst Brian MacArthur reported that Raymond James resumed coverage on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG:TSX; MAG:NYSE A) with an Outperform rating and a CA$22 per share target price. The company’s current stock price is CA$20.53 per share.

“MAG is one of the better options for investors looking for exposure to silver given its 44% interest in the world-class Juanicipio joint venture, (JV), which is a district-scale, low cost, high-grade silver development project with a strong partner and meaningful exploration potential,” commented MacArthur.

The analyst discussed aspects of the MAG Silver story.

The JV’s Juanicipio project, according to MacArthur, is “competitively positioned against both silver producers and developers” given its size, high silver grade, low cost and significant byproduct credits. Underground mining is scheduled to commence there in H2/20, and mill startup is slated for mid-2021. MAG Silver’s joint venture partner and the project operator, Fresnillo, has an extensive history of mining in the region.

Further, Juanicipio’s economics as outlined in the 2017 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) are “compelling” on their own, but “significant discoveries since then and some infrastructure changes have improved economics.”

MacArthur noted the PEA forecasts that Juanicipio will generate a 44% after-tax internal rate of return and a US$1,138 million net present value at a 5% discount, assuming a silver price of US$17.90 per ounce. The operation is forecast to produce 4,000 tons of silver per day, or 9.6 million ounces of silver per year, at an all-in sustaining cost of US$5.02 per ounce, which includes taxes but excludes zinc, lead and gold byproduct credits.

The analyst pointed out that MAG Silver has enough to fund most of its portion of Juanicipio’s capex, thanks to US$110 million in cash and a flexible balance sheet. Also, “initial production from the mine will be processed at Fresnillo’s mill and could provide cash to help offset ongoing capital spend,” he added.

Another company highlight, MacArthur indicated, is that its stock is likely to rerate once the company transitions from a developer to a producer, which is expected to happen soon.

Lastly, noted MacArthur, MAG Silver’s Juanicipio still includes exploration upside, which could further enhance the project. “In addition, regionally, the JV ground hosts extensions of known trends that have yet to be drill tested, and exploration has only been done on about 5% of the property,” he added.

