Analyst: Creation of Gold Royalty Company Could Unlock Future Value

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 07/06/2020

An H.C. Wainwright & Co. report discusses GoldMining’s new royalty company as well as a technical report.

In a June 25 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle reported two GoldMining Inc. (GOLD:TSX; GLDLF:OTCQX) news events.

The first, most recent development, Ihle relayed, is that the Vancouver, British Columbia-headquartered company created a wholly owned gold-focused royalty subsidiary, called Gold Royalty Corp., that will contain existing and future net smelter royalty returns on its projects and “may unlock future shareholder value.” The company’s “extensive portfolio includes 14 recently created net smelter return (NSR) royalties spread across GoldMining’s current asset portfolio,” the analyst noted.

In the future, GoldMining could expand its new company’s portfolio by buying back project rights held by third parties and add more shareholder value via a possible spinoff, initial public offering, merger or sale of Gold Royalty, Ihle stated.

“GoldMining therefore appears poised to benefit from a future rerating if management can produce tangible value from its new subsidiary,” because royalty and streaming companies tend to trade at higher values than explorers and producers, Ihle commented.

Second, Ihle indicated, GoldMining filed an NI 43-101 technical report, containing an initial Inferred resource estimate, on its Yarumalito gold-copper project in Colombia. The pit-constrained resource, based both on porphyry and epithermal mineralization, consists of 1.23 million ounces (1.3 Moz) of gold and 129.26 million pounds of copper, or 1.50 Moz gold equivalent. Grades average 0.58 grams per ton gold and 0.09% copper.

GoldMining is expected to conduct future exploration and drill programs at Yarumalito, which are needed to “better define the geometry and continuity of the higher-grade epithermal veining” that seems to “overprint the porphyry-style mineralization,” Ihle pointed out. The latter measures about 2,000 meters (2,000m) in an east to west direction, 5001,000 meters north to south and 650m in vertical depth. Only 55 holes were drilled historically at Yarumalito.

Ihle concluded that GoldMining is expected to overall “continue unlocking shareholder value through advancing its exploration-stage asset base, especially as gold prices continue to remain strong” and “could enter into a transaction that should provide liquidity to GoldMining as well as a more tangible value to Gold Royalty Co.”

H.C. Wainwright has a Buy rating on GoldMining with a CA$6.50 per share target price; the current share price is CA$2.35.

