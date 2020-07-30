$100 Silver On Its Way

Chris Vermeulen and Kerry Lutz talk Gold and Silver in today’s video podcast of Financial Survival Network. Listen to Chris and Kerry talk about Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, and Oil. Silver is on its way to $100 once it passes resistance at $44.
