Yahoo! Japan, ResMed, Tencent, American Airlines & Orora lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market

In the last 7 days, most financial markets have been in a neutral trend. Therefore, the top gainers/losers are assets with quotes that move for internal reasons. Thus, the weakening of the Mexican peso may be due to the plans of Banco de México to reduce the rate to 5% from 5.5%. The South African rand reacted to negative macroeconomic indicators and budget figures. Unemployment in South Africa increased to 30.1% in the 1st quarter. The Swiss franc strengthened as a “defensive” asset after reporting another problem in the US-China trade and a new outbreak of coronavirus in individual countries.

1.Yahoo! Japan Corporation, 17.03% – a Japanese internet company. 2. ResMed Inc., 10.69% – an Australian medical equipment manufacturer.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. American Airlines Group Inc – an American airline company.

2. Orora Ltd – an Australian company producing packaging materials (boxes, bags, cans, bottles, corks, etc.) and packaging equipment.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDMXN, EURMXN – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the euro and the American dollar against the Mexican peso.

2. USDNOK, USDZAR – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the Norwegian krone and the South African rand.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. GBPCHF, CADCHF – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the British pound and the Canadian dollar against the Swiss franc.

2. USDRUB, GBPSEK – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar and the British pound against the Russian ruble and the Swedish krona.

