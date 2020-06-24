XAUUSD Analysis: World Central Banks policy may increase gold demand

By IFCMarkets
World Central Banks policy may increase gold demand
Virtually all Central Banks of developed countries are now issuing their currencies to support national economies affected by the coronavirus pandemic. New funds are used for concessional lending to businesses, the payment of benefits to the population and for the redemption of previously issued corporate debt securities. In April 2020, the US Federal Reserve announced a program of $ 2.3 trillion Aid to the American economy, known as Quantitative Easing (QE). The ECB has several times increased its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). Now it is 1.35 trillion euros. Besides that, the ECB is now ready to offer additional soft loans to European banks in the amount of 1.31 trillion euros. Similar programs exist in Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Britain and other countries. For example, the Bank of Japan’s assistance program for Japanese business is 110 trillion yen ($ 1.02 trillion). Theoretically, the global influx of liquidity can increase the demand for gold.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1770
|Stop loss
|Below 1670
