XAUUSD Analysis: World Central Banks policy may increase gold demand

Virtually all Central Banks of developed countries are now issuing their currencies to support national economies affected by the coronavirus pandemic. New funds are used for concessional lending to businesses, the payment of benefits to the population and for the redemption of previously issued corporate debt securities. In April 2020, the US Federal Reserve announced a program of $ 2.3 trillion Aid to the American economy, known as Quantitative Easing (QE). The ECB has several times increased its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). Now it is 1.35 trillion euros. Besides that, the ECB is now ready to offer additional soft loans to European banks in the amount of 1.31 trillion euros. Similar programs exist in Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Britain and other countries. For example, the Bank of Japan’s assistance program for Japanese business is 110 trillion yen ($ 1.02 trillion). Theoretically, the global influx of liquidity can increase the demand for gold.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1770
Stop loss Below 1670

