WHO announces the effectiveness of a new drug against coronavirus

On Tuesday, the US stock market experienced growth of quotations. Industrials, Oil & Gas, and Healthcare turned out to be the leading sectors in the S&P 500. The main positive factors were the same ones mentioned in the “Forex news” section: good retail sales data and the development of a new medicine against coronavirus. The launch of the Fed’s corporate debt buy-back program was additional factor in the growth of stock indices. European stock indices are now up for the third day in a row thanks to the positive data on the recovery of the EU economy after the coronavirus pandemic. Rather positive indicators of ZEW investor and consumer sentiment came out in Germany, and the inflation in Britain decreased. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, new car registrations increased slightly in May. HSBC Bank stocks rose 1% after reporting that they will continue to cut costs and are about to lay off 35,000 of their employees after the coronavirus pandemic is over. Now HSBC staff is 235 thousand people. The income of the global banking sector has been severely hit by Covid-19. So, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the total profit of US banks in the 1st quarter decreased by 70%.