WHEAT Analysis: Wheat production may decline in EU

By IFCMarkets
Wheat production may decline in EU
The European Commission also reduced the forecast for wheat exports to 26.5 million tons from 28 million tons. In the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for May, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) wrote that wheat production in the European Union would reach 143 million tons in the 2020/21 season and 28 million tons in exports. As we can see, the expectations of the European Commission are much more frugal now. Note that the forecast for world wheat production this season by the International Grain Council is 766 million tons, which is 2 million tons less than the similar forecast of the USDA. All this can support wheat quotes.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 524
|Stop loss
|Below 494
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter