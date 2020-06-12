USDJPY Analysis: Japan’s industrial production downgrade bullish for USDJPY

By IFCMarkets
Japan’s industrial production downgrade bullish for USDJPY
Japan’s industrial production for April was downgraded: the final estimate was downgraded to -9.8% from -9.1% of preliminary estimate, following a 3.7% decline in March. This is bullish for USDJPY.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 107.55
|Stop loss
|Below 106.77
