12 Jun

USDJPY Analysis: Japan’s industrial production downgrade bullish for USDJPY

June 12, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Japan’s industrial production downgrade bullish for USDJPY

Japan’s industrial production for April was downgraded: the final estimate was downgraded to -9.8% from -9.1% of preliminary estimate, following a 3.7% decline in March. This is bullish for USDJPY.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 107.55
Stop loss Below 106.77

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

