05 Jun

USDCHF Analysis: Lower than expected inflation bullish for USDCHF

June 5, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Switzerland’s consumer prices remained unchanged in May: the consumer price index remained unchanged over month in May after 0.4% decline in April, when an 0.1% increase was expected. This is bullish for USDCHF.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.9587
Stop loss Below 0.9541

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

