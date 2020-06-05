USDCHF Analysis: Lower than expected inflation bullish for USDCHF

By IFCMarkets
Lower than expected inflation bullish for USDCHF
Switzerland’s consumer prices remained unchanged in May: the consumer price index remained unchanged over month in May after 0.4% decline in April, when an 0.1% increase was expected. This is bullish for USDCHF.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.9587
|Stop loss
|Below 0.9541
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
