US stock indices get close to historic highs

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.39% GBP USD +2.64% USD JPY +1%

The large-scale Fed’s emission, aimed at stimulating the US economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, became the main reason for the US dollar index declining today for the 7th trading session in a row. The regular Fed meeting will be held on June 10. Now investors believe the current 0-0.25% rate range will remain unchanged at least until March 2021. The euro is actively strengthening before tomorrow’s ECB meeting. Today it exceeded the psychological level of 1.12. The ECB is expected tomorrow to approve the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, which is designed to help EU countries with weak economies. The volume of the program is 750 billion euros. Such emissions are unlikely to hurt the euro, since inflation in the Eurozone in May, in annual terms, was only 0.1%. This is far below the ECB target level of 2%. The Australian dollar today updated a 5-month high, but could not overcome the resistance level of 0.7. Australia’s GDP in the 1st quarter of 2020 fell by only 0.3% compared with the 4th quarter of 2019. In annual terms, GDP grew by 1.4%. This is a good result, as most banks and rating agencies expect that the Australian economy will collapse by 5-10% for the whole of 2020. Tomorrow morning a lot of important economic data on Australia is to be released, including trade balance and retail sales for April.