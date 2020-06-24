The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.06.24

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.12612

Open: 1.13080

% chg. over the last day: +0.43

Day’s range: 1.12870 – 1.13250

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1285, 1.1255, 1.1220

Resistance levels: 1.1325, 1.1350, 1.1400 If the price fixes above 1.1325, further growth of EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.1350-1.1380. An alternative could be a decrease in the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1255-1.1220.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.24582

Open: 1.25085

% chg. over the last day: +0.45

Day’s range: 1.24656 – 1.25427

52 wk range: 1.1466 – 1.3516 The GBP/USD currency pair is in a sideways trend. There is no defined trend. GBP/USD quotes are testing the following key support and resistance levels: 1.2450 and 1.2530, respectively. A further increase in the British pound against the US currency is possible. Yesterday, a series of optimistic data on UK economic activity was published, which supports the British pound. Positions should be opened from key levels. Today, the news feed on the UK economy is calm. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, but below the signal line, which gives a weak signal to buy GBP/USD. Stochastic Oscillator is near the oversold zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2450, 1.2380, 1.2335

Resistance levels: 1.2530, 1.2585, 1.2670 If the price fixes above 1.2530, further growth of GBP/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.2580-1.2620. An alternative could be a decrease in the GBP/USD currency pair to 1.2400-1.2370.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.35198

Open: 1.35518

% chg. over the last day: +0.19

Day’s range: 1.35277 – 1.35832

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.4668 The loonie continues to be traded in a prolonged flat. The technical pattern is ambiguous. Financial market participants expect additional drivers. At the moment, the following local support and resistance levels can be distinguished: 1.3530 and 1.3580, respectively. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of “black gold” prices. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on Canada’s economy is calm. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram has started rising, which indicates the development of bullish sentiment. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3530, 1.3490, 1.3455

Resistance levels: 1.3580, 1.3625, 1.3680 If the price fixes below 1.3530, USD/CAD quotes are expected to fall. The movement is tending to 1.3490-1.3455. An alternative could be the growth of the USD/CAD currency pair to 1.3625-1.3650.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 106.882

Open: 106.512

% chg. over the last day: -0.34

Day’s range: 106.385 – 106.645

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41 Yesterday, there were aggressive sales on the USD/JPY currency pair. The trading instrument has overcome and fixed below the key extremes. At the moment, USD/JPY quotes are consolidating. The local support and resistance levels are 106.40 and 106.65, respectively. The technical pattern signals a further decline in the trading instrument. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of US government bonds yield. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on Japan’s economy is calm. Indicators signal the power of sellers: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, but above the signal line, which gives a weak signal to sell USD/JPY. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which also indicates the bearish sentiment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 106.40, 106.10, 105.80

Resistance levels: 106.65, 106.80, 107.05 If the price fixes below 106.40, a further drop in USD/JPY quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 106.10-105.80. An alternative could be the growth of the USD/JPY currency pair to 106.90-107.10.

