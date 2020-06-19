SSE PLC, Yahoo! Japan, Hertz & Occidental lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market

The US dollar strengthened over the past 7 days due to improved US macroeconomic data. Investors believe that large-scale financial assistance from the Fed will help the economy without rising inflation. In particular, an increase in US retail sales in May had the maximum positive impact. At the same time, there was an increase in global risks against the background of pessimistic forecasts of a fall in world GDP in 2020 from all authoritative world organizations such as the World Bank, OECD and others. This helped to strengthen the “protective” currencies – the yen and the Swiss franc.

1.SSE PLC, 10.9% – a British energy company 2.Yahoo! Japan Corporation, 8.4% – a Japanese internet company

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Hertz Global Holdings – an American car rental company

2. Occidental Petroleum Corporation – an American oil and gas company

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDZAR, EURZAR – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the euro and the US dollar against the South African rand.

2. USDNOK, USDMXN – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the Norwegian krone and the Mexican peso.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. CADJPY, AUDJPY – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the Canadian and Australian dollars against the Japanese yen.

2. GBPCHF, CADCHF – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the British pound and the Canadian dollar against the Swiss franc.

