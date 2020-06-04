04 Jun

SP500 Analysis: Better US data bullish for SP500

June 4, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Better US data bullish for SP500

US economic data in the last couple of weeks were not as bad as feared. US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed its manufacturing index rose to 43.1 in May from an 11-year low of 41.5 in April . And the ISM’s non-manufacturing PMI came in at 45.4 in May, above the consensus forecast of 44.7. Readings above 50.0 indicate sector expansion, below indicate contraction. Furthermore, data from Automatic Data Processing showed private sector employers cut 2.76 million jobs in May, following a decrease of 20.2 million in April. Analysts had expected a drop of 9 million. The better than expected economic data undoubtedly were result of stimulus measures which were expanded in the last couple of months. Thus, a supplementary stimulus package, named Phase 3.5, was signed into law on April 24, 2020 appropriating $484 billion, mostly to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and expanded Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and contains additional funding for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. The fiscal and monetary stimulus programs by the Federal Reserve buoyed investors’ confidence, propping the equity market. At the same time the more closely watched Labor Department employment report will be released Friday, and official data painting a picture worse than the one ADP reported is an immediate downside risk for SP500.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(100) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 3130.30
Stop loss Below 2907.72

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Stock Market News
Gold & Silver “Washout” – Get Ready For A Big Move Higher Jun 4, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Gold and Silver moved lower early on June 2nd and 3rd.  Our research team believes this is a “Washout Low” price rotation following a technical pattern that will prompt a much higher rally in precious metals.  This…
South Africa must get ready for an inevitable loosening of trade ties with the US Jun 4, 2020 - By Mills Soko, University of the Witwatersrand In six months’ time the world’s gaze will be trained on what is gearing up to be a contentious and hotly contested presidential election in the US. Irrespective of who emerges victorious between…
US Stock Market Sets Up Technical Patterns – Pay Attention Jun 3, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The recent “melt-up” in the US stock market after a moderate downside price move in early May 2020 has set up a number of technical patterns that traders need to pay attention to.  This melt-up trend may…