Russia: How Financial “Complacency” Morphed into “Crisis”

By Elliott Wave International



– It’s been a tough year for Russia financially.

Of course, there’s been the big collapse in oil prices, plus — just like many other global stock indexes — Russian stocks are well off their highs.

That’s quite in contrast to 2019, when the RTSI index, a U.S. dollar-based index of 50 Russian companies, climbed 29%.

Shortly after registering that performance, Elliott Wave International’s January Global Market Perspective, a monthly publication which covers 40-plus worldwide markets, showed this chart and said:

Complacency toward financial risk stands at unprecedented extremes.

Our global analyst’s comment suggested that a change of trend was afoot, given that extremes in financial markets are akin to a rubber band that is stretched to the breaking point.

Well, here’s an update on the RTSI from the just-published June Global Market Perspective. An EWI global analyst notes:

The RTSI index … did worse than Europe’s broader indexes, losing more than half of its value from February to March. The stunning crash was followed by [a] rally that has since retraced about 50% of the decline.

In addition to stock prices being well off their highs, Russia’s economic output will contract at 6% this year and the jobless number is expected to double.

Plus, in April, the government projected that the budget deficit will hit 4% of GDP.

As the June Global Market Perspective also notes:

Russia’s last financial crisis in 2014-15 also came on the heels of a decline in oil prices, and the crisis culminated on December 15, 2014, when the ruble suddenly plummeted against the euro and dollar. … Russia is entering its current crisis from a much weaker financial position.

So, does this mean that the rally in Russian stocks is nearly over, or might the RTSI index climb the proverbial “wall of worry”?

Well, a March 27 Barron’s headline suggests that investors will eventually be rewarded:

Russia’s Stocks Are a Buy Only for Very Patient Investors

