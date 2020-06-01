RoboMarkets: Massive Updates to R Trader Trading Platform

June 01, 2020

Limassol, Cyprus

RoboMarkets, the company that provides access to technologically advanced solutions for online trading, has announced updates to R Trader, its multi-asset trading platform, which were introduced to both mobile and desktop versions of the product. Within the frameworks of the updates, the mobile version users are offered several new features, while the desktop terminal now has the Corporate Events Calendar, a convenient graphical display of trading results and the history of account financial parameters, 4 new indicators, and contract specifications integrated directly in the platform.

In December 2019, RoboMarkets introduced a mobile version of its trading platform, R Trader. At that time, the terminal had only basic functions for performing trading operations. The current updates to R Trader Mobile include displaying positions on charts, the opportunity of modifying Watchlists and sorting in key tabs, and deposits/withdrawals information in the “History” section. Also, there is a feature that allows users to place an order by swiping the screen, thus helping to avoid pressing “buy” or “sell” buttons accidentally.

The R Trader desktop terminal now contains the Calendar of Corporate Events, such as “Dividends”, “Earnings”, and “Splits”. Also, clients have access to their trading history in the form of convenient charts that display the key account parameters: profit, Equity, “drawdown”, depositing, and balance. Using multifunctional charts, traders will be able to assess the status of their accounts, reduce risks, and modify trading methods to make them more effective and resulting. Particular attention should be paid to the integration of contract specifications for all instruments to help users save time that was earlier spent on searching the information about more than 12,000 instruments available in the terminal.

With due consideration to numerous demands of the Company’s clients, 4 popular indicators have been added to R Trader: VWAP, Force Index, Pivot Point, and Donchian Channel.

Kiryl Kirychenka, the head of the R Trader project, is commenting: “Our business principle lies in the systematic commitment to improving the products and solutions that we provide our clients with. This means that we invest in our services and risk management systems, as well as develop products that help traders make their work more effective. We’ve significantly improved and expanded opportunities of the R Trader mobile version. At the same time, the Company has implemented several solutions, which will allow to improve the platform’s trading functionality and increase the risk-control level. And that’s just a small part of what we’re planning to introduce in the nearest future”.

