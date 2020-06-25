Philippines cuts rate 4th time in 2020 on benign inflation

By CentralBankNews.info

The Philippine central bank cut its key interest rate for the fourth time this year and for the seventh time in just over a year, saying “a further reduction in the policy rate amidst a benign inflation environment would help mitigate the downside risks to growth and boost market confidence.”

Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP) cut the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility (RRP) by a further 50 basis points to 2.25 percent and has now cut it 175 points this year following cuts in February, March and April.

BSP has been lowering its interest rates since May 2019 and has now cut them by 250 basis points since then.

The Philippine peso has been on a rising trend since October 2018, with the seven rate cuts only slowing the general upward trend slightly.

Today the peso was trading at 50.0 to the U.S. dollar, up 1.5 percent since the start of this year and 8.6 percent higher than a low of 54.3 in early October 2018.

In addition to the cut in RRP, the bank’s monetary board cut the rate on the overnight deposit facility to 1.75 percent and the rate on the overnight lending facility to 2.75 percent.

Inflation in the Philippines fell to 2.1 percent in May, the fourth consecutive month of deceleration, and BSP said the latests forecast show inflation could settle near the low end of its inflation target of 3.0 percent, plus/minus 1 percentage point in 2020 and up to 2022.

The decline in inflation had fueled expectation by some analysts that BSP would cut its rate today.

Although economies around the world are beginning to reopen from measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the functioning of financial markets has improved, BSP said the global recovery is likely to be “protected and uneven” and domestic economic activity has slowed.

“Hence, there remains a critical need for continuing measures to bolster economic activity and support financial conditions,” BSP said, pointing to measures to protect human health, boost agricultural productive and build infrastructure.

BSP said it remains committed to “deploying its full range of monetary instruments and regulatory relief measures as needed” to meet its mandate of promoting non-inflationary and sustainable economic growth.

