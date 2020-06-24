24 Jun

OATS Analysis: Technical setup bearish for oats price

June 24, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Technical setup bearish for oats price

Oats price is retracing lower after rebounding to 6-month high three weeks ago. Prices rebounded over 28 percent after agricultural commodity prices fell following the advent of coronavirus outbreak. A bearish setup has developed currently. At the same time, Canada’s department of Agriculture and Agri-Food estimate of domestic oats ending stocks was lowered by 100,000 tons to one million tons, according to the Outlook for Principal Field Crops report. Canada is the top world exporter of oats. Lower supply estimates are an upside risk for oats price. However the report stated “abundant global supplies” as a bearish factor for oats prices.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Neutral
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell
Fibonacci Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 283
Stop loss Above 296.5

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Soft Commodities
Gold & Silver Begin The Move To New All-Time Highs Jun 24, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - We warned about this move many months ago and just 6 days ago we issued a research post suggesting Gold had cleared major resistance and would start a rally mode to push above $2000 – possibly above…
Uber, WeWork, Airbnb – how coronavirus is bursting the tech bubble Jun 24, 2020 - By John Colley, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick A handful of technology companies have benefited from coronavirus. Amazon has profited handsomely, as have streaming and video conferencing platforms like Netflix and Zoom. But the pandemic has laid bare the…
US Stock Market Enters Parabolic Price Move – Be Prepared, Part I Jun 24, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - After the recent COVID-19 virus event and the global market concerns that will warrant caution for skilled traders and investors, the US stock markets have entered an upside parabolic trend that will likely end with a massive…