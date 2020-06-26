26 Jun

NZDUSD Analysis: NZDUSD bias bullish despite declining trade surplus

June 26, 2020

By IFCMarkets

New Zealand’s trade surplus declined in May: the trade surplus declined to NZ$1.25 billion from 1.34 billion in April, when a decline to 1.28 billion was expected. This is bearish for NZDUSD but the pair is biased upward.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6449
Stop loss Below 0.6418

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

