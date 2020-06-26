NZDUSD Analysis: NZDUSD bias bullish despite declining trade surplus

By IFCMarkets
NZDUSD bias bullish despite declining trade surplus
New Zealand’s trade surplus declined in May: the trade surplus declined to NZ$1.25 billion from 1.34 billion in April, when a decline to 1.28 billion was expected. This is bearish for NZDUSD but the pair is biased upward.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.6449
|Stop loss
|Below 0.6418
