NZDUSD Analysis: New Zealand current account deficit decline bullish for NZDUSD

June 17, 2020

By IFCMarkets

New Zealand’s current account deficit narrowed in the first quarter: the current account deficit narrowed to $1.57 billion in Q1 from 2.77 billion in Q4 when a decline to 1.59 billion was expected. This is bullish for NZDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6472
Stop loss Below 0.6422

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

