NZDUSD Analysis: New Zealand current account deficit decline bullish for NZDUSD

By IFCMarkets
New Zealand current account deficit decline bullish for NZDUSD
New Zealand’s current account deficit narrowed in the first quarter: the current account deficit narrowed to $1.57 billion in Q1 from 2.77 billion in Q4 when a decline to 1.59 billion was expected. This is bullish for NZDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.6472
|Stop loss
|Below 0.6422
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
