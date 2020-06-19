Markets up after Thursday mixed session

By IFCMarkets

Top daily news Global stocks are advancing today after another mixed session on Thursday. US markets ended mixed yesterday amid mixed US reports and speculation whether rising new coronavirus cases are a reflection of a second wave of the outbreak.

Forex news Currency Pair Change EUR USD -1.18% GBP USD +1.13% USD JPY +0.01% The Dollar strengthening continues today ahead of Fed chair Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester discussion in Ohio. The ahead of Fed chair Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester discussion in Ohio. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, jumped 0.4% Thursday after Philadelphia Fed report manufacturing activity in the region was much stronger in June than anticipated, while US initial jobless claims rose above-expected 1.5 million last week. Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD accelerated their sliding yesterday as the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 0.1% but increased its bond buying by £100 billion, or $125 billion. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD and USD/JPY continued retreating yesterday with both Australian dollar and yen higher currently against the greenback.

Stock Market news Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.04% Nikkei Index +0.05% GB 100 Index +0.08% Hang Seng Index +1.01% Futures on three main US stock indexes are edging higher currently after a mixed trading Thursday with gains in energy and consumer shares offsetting losses in bank shares. The three main US stock indexes recorded returns ranging from -0.2% to 0.3%. European stock indexes are rebounding today after ending mixed Thursday. Asian indexes are mostly higher today led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng as China declared its latest outbreak in Beijing under control.

Commodity Market news Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +1.96% WTI Crude +2.75% Brent is extending gains today. Oil prices advanced yesterday after major producers at an OPEC-led meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, or JMMC revealed Iraq and Kazakhstan have submitted “compensations schedules” that show how they plan to make up for any previous shortfalls to output cuts in the upcoming months of July, August and September. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures ended solidly higher yesterday: July WTI rose 2.3% and is higher currently. August Brent crude closed 2% higher at $41.51 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold Market News Metals Change Gold +0.4% Gold prices are edging higher today . August gold fell 0.3% to $1731.00 an ounce on Thursday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

