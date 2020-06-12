12 Jun

Lean Hogs Analysis: Rising US pork supply bearish for LHOG

June 12, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Pork supply is recovering gradually as meat plants across US ramp up production following slowdowns after coronavirus outbreak. Meatpackers slaughtered 450,000 hogs on Monday, up from 417,000 a week ago according to US Department of Agriculture. However, in March they slaughtered up to 498,000 a day. And farmers still have a backlog of livestock after animals could not be slaughtered due to temporarily shut slaughterhouses during the coronavirus outbreak. The number of livestock being killed each day has rebounded from April and May, increasing the supply of pork. Rising pork supply is bearish for LHOG.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(50) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 51.37
Stop loss Above 56.92

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

