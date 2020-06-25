25 Jun

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 25.06.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is still rebounding from the support level and reversing after completing a Harami reversal pattern. At the moment, the pair is moving below the resistance level. However, considering the current downtrend, one may assume that the asset may finish the correction and test 1.3700. Still, an opposite scenario suggests that the instrument may fall to reach 1.3400

USDCAD
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is still correcting within the uptrend. By now, it has formed a Hammer pattern not far from the channel’s downside border. The target of the reversal pattern is the closest resistance level. Later, the price may resume the rising tendency. In this case, the mid-term upside target remains at 0.7070. At the same time, one shouldn’t exclude another scenario, which implies that the instrument may continue falling towards 0.6780.

AUDUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming a Hammer pattern and reversing, USDCHF has rebounded from the support level. At the moment, the pair continues forming the rising impulse. In this case, the upside target is the resistance area at 0.9520. Later, the market may rebound from this level and resume trading downwards. In this case, the downside target may be the support level at 0.9385.

USDCHF

