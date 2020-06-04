04 Jun

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 04.06.2020 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

June 4, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the descending tendency continues. By now, USDCAD has formed a Hammer pattern not far from the support level. However, the price is not currently expected to reverse. Most likely, in the nearest future, the pair may correct for a while and then continue falling towards the support area at 1.3460.

USDCAD
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing another resistance level, AUDUSD is still trading upwards. By now, it has formed a Shooting Star pattern. At the moment, the price is expected to reverse and correct towards 0.6802. In the future, the pair is expected to resume the rising tendency. in this case, the upside target may be at 0.7070.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF has formed several reversal patterns, such as Engulfing, while trading not far from the support area. At the moment, the pair is expected to return to 0.9587b and rebound from it. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.9685.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

