Jamaica holds rate steady to keep inflation on target

By CentralBankNews.info

Jamaica’s central bank kept its key interest steady, saying this is based on its continued view this rate is generally appropriate to support inflation remaining within its target of 4.0 to 6.0 percent over the next two years.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) left its rate on overnight deposits at 0.50 percent, unchanged and at a historic low since August 2019, but added the outlook remains “highly uncertain” in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and it “stands ready to implement other policy measures, if the need arises.”

In a statement from June 29, BOJ said the risks to its forecast for gross domestic product were slightly skewed to the upside as the government’s decision to re-open the country’s ports to incoming passengers in June could improve growth prospects, along with the prospects of stronger economic activity in the United States.

However, material risks to the downside remain, BOJ added.

In its May outlook, BOJ forecast GDP would contract an average 5.1 percent in the current fiscal year, which began April 1, and then partially recover in fiscal 2021/22 with growth ranging from 2.5 to 5.5 percent.

Jamaica’s economy stagnated in the fourth quarter of 2019, with GDP at zero percent growth year-on-year, down from growth of 0.6 percent in the third quarter, with output hit by measures to contain the pandemic.

On a quarterly basis, GDP shrank 0.5 percent from the third quarter following a quarterly contraction of 0.2 percent in the third quarter, with the decline mainly seen in hotels and restaurants, mining, wholesale and retail, transport, storage and communications, and other services.

Inflation declined to 4.8 percent in March from 6.0 percent in February.

Although BOJ left its rate steady at its last policy meeting on May 20, on May 15 it lowered the cash reserve requirement by 200 basis points to 5 percent to boost liquidity in the financial system by releasing some J$14 billion to deposit-taking institutions. It also cut the foreign currency cash reserve requirement by 200 points to 13 percent, which returned some US$70 million to institutions.

In May BOJ forecast inflation would average 4.4 percent over the next two years and today it said the current assessment is inflation is likely to be slightly higher due to higher agricultural, energy and transport prices, and upward pressures from higher-than-expected demand in connection with an earlier-than-expected re-opening of the economy and a more expansionary fiscal stance.

Jamaica’s dollar has firmed slightly this month but remains down 5 percent since the start of this year at 140.0 to the U.S. dollar.



The Bank of Jamaica issued the following statement: