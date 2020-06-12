Is GBPUSD Heading For A Correction?

By Orbex

The British pound sterling finally broke the minor rising trend line.

This evidently saw prices breaking the medium-term trend line as well.

For the moment, prices are trading just below the key level of 1.2643.

A strong close below this level is needed to confirm further declines.

The next downside target is at 1.2516 marking the 4th June lows in the uptrend.

And a close below here will send prices down to 1.2343 where support will be coming under test next.

