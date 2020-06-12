Is GBPUSD Heading For A Correction?

By Orbex
The British pound sterling finally broke the minor rising trend line.
This evidently saw prices breaking the medium-term trend line as well.
For the moment, prices are trading just below the key level of 1.2643.
A strong close below this level is needed to confirm further declines.
The next downside target is at 1.2516 marking the 4th June lows in the uptrend.
And a close below here will send prices down to 1.2343 where support will be coming under test next.
