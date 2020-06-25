25 Jun

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.06.2020 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD)

June 25, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1246; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1265 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1135. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1310. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1395.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.2415; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2440 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2305. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2525. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2715.

GBPUSD
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3643; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3600 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3725. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3525. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3435.

USDCAD

Attention!
