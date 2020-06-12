Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.06.2020 (BTCUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 9354.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 9475.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 8845.00. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 9805.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 10255.00.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3600; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3545 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3755. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3385. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3295.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6442; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6480 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6335. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6555. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6645.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.