Hertz, Tullow Oil, Northern Star & Rice Futures lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

The markets returned to their normal state. The US dollar continued to fall during the last 7 days, but gold quotes rose. Accordingly, the stocks of the gold mining company, the euro currencies of exporting countries became the Top Gainers while the currency pairs based on the dollar were among the Top Losers.

1.Hertz Global Holdings, 201.205% – an American car rental company. 2.Tullow Oil PLC, 47.57% – a British oil company.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Northern Star Resources Ltd – an Australian gold mining company.

2. Rice – continuous CFD on rice.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURTRY, NZDUSD – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the euro and the New Zealand dollar against the Turkish lira and the US dollar.

2. EURMXN, EURJPY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the euro against the Mexican peso and the Japanese yen.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDNOK, USDCHF – the drop of these charts means the strengthening of the Norwegian krone and the Swiss franc against the US dollar.

2. USDZAR, EURZAR – the drop of these charts means the weakening of the US dollar and the euro against the South African rand.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.