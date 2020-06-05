Hertz, Arconic, Lean Hogs & Wheaton Precious Metals lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets

Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

In the past seven days, the world markets have been in turmoil, with the United States dollar falling along with the gold quotations.Typically, the value of these assets moves in different directions, as investors view the US currency as an alternative to precious metals. Accordingly, this time the stocks of the Canadian gold mining company and currency pairs based on the weakened dollar became the Top Losers. American pork has fallen in price amid the worsening US-Chinese trade war, since China is its major buyer.

1.Hertz Global Holdings, 47.273% – an American car rental company. 2.Arconic Inc, 31.029% – an American manufacturer of aluminum products.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Lean Hog – a continuous CFD on Lean Hog futures.

2. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp – a Canadian Precious Metals Mining Company.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. AUDJPY, NZDJPY – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the Australian and New Zealand dollars against the Japanese yen.

2. AUDUSD, NZDUSD – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the Australian and New Zealand dollars against the US dollar.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDNOK, USDCZK – the fall of these charts means the strengthening of the Norwegian krone and Czech koruna against the US dollar.

2. USDSEK, USDRUB – the fall of these charts means the weakening US dollar against the Swedish krona and the Russian ruble.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.