24 Jun

Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, Miners, Oil, Bitcoin

June 24, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders

 

Get our Active ETF Swing Trade Signals or if you have any type of retirement account and are looking for signals when to own equities, bonds, or cash, be sure to become a member of my Passive Long-Term ETF Investing Signals which we are about to issue a new signal for subscribers.

Chris Vermeulen
Chief Market Strategies
Founder of Technical Traders Ltd.

TheTechnicalTraders.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





 

Financial News Metals
Gold & Silver Begin The Move To New All-Time Highs Jun 24, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - We warned about this move many months ago and just 6 days ago we issued a research post suggesting Gold had cleared major resistance and would start a rally mode to push above $2000 – possibly above…
Uber, WeWork, Airbnb – how coronavirus is bursting the tech bubble Jun 24, 2020 - By John Colley, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick A handful of technology companies have benefited from coronavirus. Amazon has profited handsomely, as have streaming and video conferencing platforms like Netflix and Zoom. But the pandemic has laid bare the…
US Stock Market Enters Parabolic Price Move – Be Prepared, Part I Jun 24, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - After the recent COVID-19 virus event and the global market concerns that will warrant caution for skilled traders and investors, the US stock markets have entered an upside parabolic trend that will likely end with a massive…