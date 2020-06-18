Global markets mixed after mixed Wall Street session

Top daily news Equity markets are mixed currently with US data expected to yet again show over million more Americans sought unemployment benefits the last week while new applications declined. Stock markets traded mixed yesterday despite positive US reports.

Forex news Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.88% GBP USD +2.17% USD JPY +0.06% The Dollar strengthening has halted today ahead of a Labor Department report expected to show over 45 million Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last thirteen weeks. The ahead of a Labor Department report expected to show over 45 million Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last thirteen weeks. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Wednesday as both housing starts and building permits rose in May. EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued sliding yesterday but both pairs are up currently ahead of the Bank of England policy meeting today with no policy change expected. Both USD/JPY and AUD/USD continued retreating yesterday with both pairs lower currently.

Stock Market news Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.26% Nikkei Index -0.97% GB 100 Index +0.26% Australian Stock Index -0.92% Futures on three main US stock indexes are up after a mixed trading on Wednesday. Stock indexes in US ended mostly lower on Wednesday while technology stocks edged higher as Fed chair Powell said during day two of his Congressional testimony some form of unemployment insurance should continue past the expiration date of July 31. The three main US stock indexes recorded returns ranging from -0.7% to +0.1%. European stock indexes are extending gains currently following a two-session-in-a-row advance Wednesday. Asian indexes are mostly lower today led by Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 after report Australia’s unemployment rate jumped to 7.1% in May, a 19-year high.

Commodity Market news Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +1.25% WTI Crude +0.71% Brent is edging higher today. Prices pulled back Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration report that US crude oil inventories rose 1.2 million barrels last week for second week in a row. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell: July WTI lost 1.1% and is down currently. August Brent crude closed 0.6% lower at $40.71 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold Market News Metals Change Gold +0.11% Gold prices are extending losses today. August gold slipped 0.1% to $1720.70 an ounce on Wednesday.

